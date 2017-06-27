Ducks fall to Winston-Salem, 4-2

KINSTON, NC – Nine runners left on base by the Wood Ducks (2-3, 26-48) set them back in a 4-0 defeat to the Dash (5-1, 29-47) on Tuesday night. Brallan Perez and Yanio Perez had multi-hit games but were left stranded as the Woodies went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Jeffrey Springs turned in his sixth quality start of the season but the Wood Ducks now fall to 1-5 in those starts. He allowed two runs over six and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts.

For the third consecutive game for Down East, the offense was late-arriving – the first run of the game has been scored in the sixth inning or later in all three games since the 14-6 outburst last Friday night. The Woodies left five runners on base through five against Winston-Salem starter Brannon Easterling.

A leadoff double by Johan Cruz in the sixth was followed by a walk and a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third. Cruz would score on a wild pitch during Zack Collins‘ at-bat and would be the only damage allowed in the inning by Springs.

Another run came in the seventh when the first two batters reached and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. The Woodies decided to intentionally walk Landon Lassiter to load the bases for a potential double play ball with Cruz. However he would tag a sacrifice fly to left center for the second run of the game.

Springs would be lifted for Peter Fairbanks – who recorded the final out of the seventh and returned for the eighth. A one-out double by Seby Zavala plated two more runs and doubled the deficit with two outs to go.

On the positive side, Kelvin Vasquez retired all four batters he faced in relief after Fairbanks. Also, Matt Lipka had an outfield assist at second base and also started an unconventional 8-6-3 double play, as the Wood Ducks caught Collins trying to tag from first with runners on first and second in the fourth.

Game three of the series comes Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. and a pair of right-handers will duel. Emerson Martinez (0-7, 4.83) will start for the Wood Ducks and Dane Dunning (3-3, 3.25) for the Dash. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.