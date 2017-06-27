Construction on long-awaited Piney Green project nears an end

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– Drivers using Piney Green Road in Jacksonville will have to deal with construction delays for only a few more months.

After five years of construction and numerous delays, the road is finally set to open by the end of this summer.

“They’re finishing up all of the pavement work,” Anthony Prinz, Jacksonville transportation director, said. “We have a little bit of signal work to do and the final striping. Last that I talked to DOT, there’s a punch list they’re working on for some other minor things but the project, thankfully, is almost complete.”

The project was originally due to be completed in October 2016 but was delayed by weather and design additions.

DOT officials say the multi-million dollar project will increase traffic capacity and decrease backups on the busy road.

“There was a safety issue out there and many crashes occurred, a lot of them having to do with the narrowness of the road as well as the number of curves that it had,” Prinz said. “The second is sheer capacity. The road wasn’t big enough to handle the amount of traffic that was on it on a daily basis.”