Bystanders, police recognized for saving 2-year-old left in hot car

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. These deaths are preventable.

Officials educated the public on the dangers of heatstroke in hot cars at a Tuesday morning event in Greenville.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey, Safe Kids North Carolina, Safe Kids Pitt County, Local Elected Officials, Greenville Police Department and Vidant Health also recognized bystanders including a police officer who saved a two-year-old child from heatstroke after being left in a hot car just last month.

