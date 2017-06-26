The Latest: Cooper pitches budget fixes GOP unlikely to back

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announcing he will veto the state budget approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Don’t expect any compromise reached between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislators that alters some major provisions in the state budget now that Cooper says he’ll veto it.

Cooper said Monday he would consider signing the two-year budget in another form if GOP lawmakers delete a corporate income tax cut and limit the personal income tax cut to those making less than $150,000. His proposed education changes would include improving new and veteran teacher pay and phasing out what critics label private-school “vouchers.”

Those changes would block major multi-year GOP policy initiatives.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said in a news release their chambers will quickly override the budget veto. They say Cooper will be held accountable for failing to accept a budget that includes many ideas he promoted.

___

11:10 a.m.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.

Cooper made the announcement Monday, four days after the GOP-controlled legislature gave final approval to its two-year spending plan. Republicans are likely to override the veto because of substantial House and Senate majorities.

A budget veto has been anticipated. Cooper says the plan doesn’t spend enough on education when the state is in good economic times and growing.

Republicans say they gave Cooper items he wanted including several hundred million dollars for Hurricane Matthew relief, government building repairs and reserves for the next recession or disaster.

It’s the second time a North Carolina governor has vetoed a budget. The Republican-dominated Legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Beverly Perdue’s veto in 2011.