Rip current risk downgraded to moderate on Crystal Coast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a week of rough surf, the National Weather Services has downgraded the risk of rip currents along the Crystal Coast from high to moderate.

This comes after a Greenville man was killed in a rip current and two Goldsboro teens were killed after being pulled out to sea June 10.

The National Weather Service told swimmers to still be careful and swim near lifeguards.

Remember to pay attention to the flags at the beach.

If it’s green, you’re good to go in the water.

If it’s yellow, you should use caution.

If it’s red, you shouldn’t go in the water at all.