Rip current risk downgraded to moderate on Crystal Coast

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a week of rough surf, the National Weather Services has downgraded the risk of rip currents along the Crystal Coast from high to moderate.

This comes after a Greenville man was killed in a rip current and two Goldsboro teens were killed after being pulled out to sea June 10.

The National Weather Service told swimmers to still be careful and swim near lifeguards.

Remember to pay attention to the flags at the beach.

  • If it’s green, you’re good to go in the water.
  • If it’s yellow, you should use caution.
  • If it’s red, you shouldn’t go in the water at all.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s