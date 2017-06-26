Riley’s Army raises $18K to send 18 children to Camp Rainbow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Riley’s Army was able to sponsor to send 18 children to Camp Rainbow last week.

Riley’s Army presented Camp Don Lee in Arapahoe with a check for $18,000.

Camp Rainbow is dedicated to providing free camping experiences to children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and other blood-related diseases and disorders.

Its mission is to provide a recreational and nurturing environment, under the supervision of a dedicated team of staff and medical professionals, where these children can create positive memories, build self-esteem, make new friends and are relieved of the everyday stresses caused by their illness.

Through community donations and fundraisers, Riley’s Army’s $18,000 donation help send 18 of our Riley’s Army children to camp. Riley attended Camp Rainbow for a few years and loved every minute of it.

This Camp holds a special place in our hearts in creating normal summer camp experiences for these little warriors.

“Thank you to all volunteers, supporters, and businesses that have donated in the past at our fundraising events which allowed us to be able to provide for these children,” said Riley’s Army executive director Kimber Stone.

Riley‘s Army currently serves over 232 children and their families of Eastern NC that are battling or have survived the battle with cancer. Riley’s Army was established in April 2008 to raise awareness for pediatric cancer patients and to recruit, train and provide volunteers to sit with these patients and their siblings.The group also provides respite care, meals, prayers, and other types of assistance.