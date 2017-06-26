Privacy concerns growing over new Snapchat update

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There is growing concern over the new Snapchat update that allows people to see exactly where you are.

Under the update, users can track and follow friends, and their stories, based on their current location. The update also gives users the option to use the “Ghost” mode, which would de-active the locator service.

But some we spoke with said they didn’t know their location was even being shared. ECU senior Alia Banks said when she updated, she was told about the location sharer, and decided to turn hers off.

But, many of her friends still utilize the location sharer. However, she said the option doesn’t really concern her.

“If I had a friend that was at a concert and I wasn’t there, I could see where she was at and see where other people were at, and pretty much be at that concert via Snapchat,” she said.

But some law enforcement officials disagree. They are concerned the wrong people will begin to use the tracking portion of Snapchat to do harm.

ECU Police Lt. Chris Sutton released a statement Monday saying, “With location-based features on social media platforms, all users are encouraged to be mindful of these features and the potential impacts of their use. Providing information concerning a person’s whereabouts is a useful feature that allows you to share memories but can also create a vulnerability or risk. You should always be cautious of the information you share over social media.”

To turn your location off, go into your Snapchat settings and turn on “Ghost mode.”

