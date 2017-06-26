New Bern police search for two men in Fuel Warehouse robbery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are looking for two men they said robbed a Fuel Warehouse on S. Glenburnie Road.

Office said the two men entered the business with their faces covered and demanded money before fleeing the store.

No weapon was used, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black man wearing jeans, a white shirt and blue cloth over his face. The second suspect is described as a black man wearing dark clothing with a dark cloth over his face.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact New Bern police at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.