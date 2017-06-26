Make it Monday: DIY all-natural face wash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to bath and beauty products, sometimes it takes a long time to find a brand or type that works best.

That’s one reason why Jennifer Smith started making her own.

“The cool thing about face wash, just like there are a million different people out there, there are a million different ways you can do this face wash,” said Smith.

Jennifer has been making her own face wash and other household products for about two years.

She likes to know what goes into them and that they’re all-natural and toxin-free.

In this week’s Make it Monday, she’s showing us how to make a basic face wash for those with oily skin in the summer months.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– castile soap

– witch hazel

– tea tree essential oil

– lemongrass essential oil

– lavender essential oil

– distilled water

You can find castile soap online or at your local drug store.

“It’s an olive oil based soap,” said Smith. “It’s clean, it’s toxin free. It’s one of those things you can just feel good about.”

First, get an empty soap dispensing bottle and add 1/4 cup of castile soap. Then, add 2 tablespoons of witch hazel.

Smith is adding witch hazel because it helps fight oil on the skin. If you have sensitive skin, you can add jojoba oil. If you have dry skin, you can add sweet almond oil. Or, if you have normal skin, you can add 100% Aloe Vera gel.

Next, get your essential oils. Smith using 10 drops each of lavender, lemongrass and tea tree.

“Tea tree has a lot of good anti-viral, anti-fungal properties. It just helps clean your skin. We use tea tree on our skin a lot. It just helps balance everything out.

Lemongrass and lavender are used to soothe and refresh.

Once you put everything in, top it off with distilled water. Give it a good shake and it’s ready to go!

