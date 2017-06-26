Local Church holds firework fundraiser

(GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When you think of the 4th of July you immediately think of the fireworks going off.

With firework tents popping up at every corner, one in particular stands out.

The Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville holds their own firework fundraiser to help put money into their bus routes.

The sanctuary has had a bus system in place for many years now and hold two separate routes.

One route to pick up elderly members and the other is for disabled members.

This is beneficial for the sanctuary because without these routes in place, these members would not be able to attend services.

“It gives us a way to communicate to the community,” said William Still, Pastor of the Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville. “It gives a way to celebrate the birth of our nation and it gives us a way to help our church.”

The money would also be put into their youth group programs with an ultimate goal of going on a mission trip to South America.

You can find the stand in front of parkers barbecue on memorial drive in Greenville until right after the 4th of July.