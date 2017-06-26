Lenoir Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man they say stole firearms, vehicle

WNCT Staff Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they said stole a vehicle and firearms from Kinston.

Robert Earl Moss Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearm, obtain property false pretense and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The firearms and the vehicle were recovered with the assistance of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Moss was confined in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond.

