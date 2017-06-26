Kinston City Council holds special meeting over neighborhood plans

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston City Council is holding a special meeting Monday morning after one neighborhood announces de-annexation plans.

According to Mayor BJ Murphy, the meeting is to consult with the City Attorney and receive legal advice.

This all comes after actions by the Hillcrest Farms Homeowners’ Association to seek legislation to have their neighborhood de-annexed from the City of Kinston.

The special meeting starts at 8 a.m. at Kinston City Council Chambers in the municipal building.

WNCT’s Tamara Scott is at the meeting and will have more details during WNCT 9 On Your Side newscasts and at WNCT.com.