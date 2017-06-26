Kinston City Council holds special meeting over neighborhood plans

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston City Council is holding a special meeting Monday morning after one neighborhood announces de-annexation plans.

According to Mayor BJ Murphy, the meeting is to consult with the City Attorney and receive legal advice.

This all comes after actions by the Hillcrest Farms Homeowners’ Association to seek legislation to have their neighborhood de-annexed from the City of Kinston.

The special meeting starts at 8 a.m. at Kinston City Council Chambers in the municipal building.

WNCT’s Tamara Scott is at the meeting and will have more details during WNCT 9 On Your Side newscasts and at WNCT.com.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s