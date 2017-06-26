Greenville mayor spends final days working with other leaders to develop ideas for Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayors from all over the country are in Miami, Florida, for the United States Conference of Mayors, including Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas. Thomas will step down from his position as mayor later this week, assuming his new position as the Executive Director of the Global Transpark in Kinston.

But before he goes, he says there is still plenty of work to be done.

“I’m mayor until the last tic of the clock and that’s the way I look at it,” Mayor Thomas told WNCT via satellite Monday from Miami. “I’m here to serve and try to bring information and opportunities back to our community.”

Just days before he begins his new chapter with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Thomas is working with other leaders from across the country.

“It’s definitely a big impact on Greenville and Eastern North Carolina as we look to work on our economy and our infrastructure and things that we all want to do to improve our economy in the east,” says Thomas.

The conference, which spans three days, happens annually, celebrating is 85th year in 2017. Thomas says when many people brings ideas to the table, everyone benefits.

“We need to continue to reach out to learn what are the best practices around the country,” says Thomas. “That is the secret. That is why the past 5 and 6 years we’ve had such great progress.”

Once back in the east, Thomas will slide into his new role, starting June 29. He says his first goal is to highlight all Eastern North Carolina has to offer.

“Not just our one asset but how our ports, our military bases, the new major rail terminal being built up in Rocky Mount, and figure out how we market all of these as one major asset in quad east across the Eastern part of our state,” explains Thomas.

Thomas will step down just four months shy of completing his third term.