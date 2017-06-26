Greenville burglars skip the cash; take chips, drinks instead

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are looking for burglars they say broke into a number of Greenville and Winterville restaurants early Tuesday morning.

The break-ins happened between the hours of 3 and 5 a.m. and included the Pizza Hut on Old Tar Road, Sam Jones BBQ on Firetower Road, Warren’s Hot Dogs on Memorial Drive and Anita’s Mexican Restaurant, also on Memorial Drive.

In each case, two males entered the restaurants by breaking a window.

While no money was taken in either case, officers said smaller items like chips or beverages were stolen.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315, the Winterville Police Department (252) 756-1105, or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

