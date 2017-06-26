First Alert Forecast: Clouds clear out later today

SUMMARY: A cold front offshore will slowly shift east today, taking clouds and showers with it by later in the day. Details:

TODAY: Sun & clouds with the chance for a shower or storm along the coast through early afternoon. Highs will be in the 80’s with more comfortable humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows will be in the 60’s.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure takes over starting Wednesday with sunshine and quiet weather. Humidity stays low through Thursday but creeps back up starting Friday.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. Click here for your tropical update.

