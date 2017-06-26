First Alert Forecast: Clouds clear out later today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cold front offshore will slowly shift east today, taking clouds and showers with it by later in the day. Details:

TODAY:  Sun & clouds with the chance for a shower or storm along the coast through early afternoon. Highs will be in the 80’s with more comfortable humidity.

 

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows will be in the 60’s.

 

TUESDAY:  Clouds and sun with scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs will be in the 80’s.

 

A LOOK AHEAD:  High pressure takes over starting Wednesday with sunshine and quiet weather. Humidity stays low through Thursday but creeps back up starting Friday.

 

TROPICS:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.   Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
64° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
