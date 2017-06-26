Find Fourth of July fireworks, concerts and celebrations near you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fourth of July weekend is on its way and there are events going on across eastern North Carolina.

Here is a compiled list of concerts, fireworks and events extending from July Fourth weekend to the day itself:

Friday, June 30:

The festival will kick off in Oriental at 4 p.m., with the theme of “Celebrating Our Fishing Heritage.”

The festival will include vendors, a baking contest, the Miss Minnow and Croaker Queen Pageant and a street dance.

Jill and the Authentics will be the Friday night headliner.

Saturday, July 1:

Belhaven Fourth of July Celebration

Belhaven has been hosting a Fourth of July celebration for 75 years, and this year their festivities begin on July 1 and end on July 4.

For a full schedule, click here.

The second day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with the Croaker parade beginning at 10 a.m.

The rest of the day includes a kid’s carnival, a Marine Corp Band, live music and headliners Masters of Soul.

Paradise Bay Mobile Home Hideaway Golf Cart and Bicycle Parade

Paradise Bay Mobile Home Hideaway in Indian Beach is holding a golf cart and bicycle parade, which they expect to include 80 to 100 participants. The opening ceremony will be at Salter Path Ball Park (126 Ball Park Drive, Salter Path) at 5:30 p.m.

Morehead City free concert

The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a free concert at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street featuring the Central Park Band offering live classic rock, current pop and dance covers from decades. The concert is hosted by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department.

Sunday, July 2:

The Crystal Coast Summer Festival is a community event hosted at Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City waterfront from 4-10 p.m. featuring live music by Chairman of the Board from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and Breakfast Club from 8 p.m.-11 p.m., NC local seafood, beverages, street vendors, and beautiful waterfront views. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

The closing ceremony will include a community church service at 10 a.m. at Lou Mac Park (504 South Ave, Oriental).

Monday, July 3

Surf City is holding a July 3 celebration at Southside Park (517 Roland Ave. Surf City) The headliner, Johnny White and the Elite Band, will start at 6 p.m. with food vendors and fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, July 4:

The 46th Annual Greenville Jaycees Fourth of July Fireworks Festival

The 46th Annual Greenville Jaycees Fourth of July Fireworks Festival will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at the Greenville Town Common, 105 East First Street.

Beginning at noon, this family-friendly event will provide a variety of delicious foods and beverages, merchant and hand-crafted vendors, inflatables for children, live music, and a fireworks display at dusk.

9OYS is a proud sponsor of this event.

Washington July Fourth celebration starts at Festival Park at 6 p.m. on the river.

There will be an evening of music with Hank, Pattie, and the Current, and fireworks start at sunset.

Tryon Palace

Enjoy the anniversary of the birth of America at Tryon Palace with historical interpreters, games and crafts for all ages, exhibitions, and a live reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Palace steps. This free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. also includes a performance by the Fife and Drum Corps and free access to the Palace gardens.

Residents and visitors are invited to New Bern for the city’s annual Independence Day festivities and fireworks show.

Events begin in the afternoon at Lawson Creek Park followed by fireworks in the evening that will be launched from the boat ramp at the east end of the park.

The launch spot provides a view of the fireworks from the waterfront, downtown, the Neuse and Trent rivers, and Lawson Creek Park.

Lawson Creek Park will be open all weekend as a picnic area and fireworks viewing location. Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. on July 4 with a misting tent to help stay cool, bounce houses for the kids, games, and food and beverage concessions. Then, from 5-9 p.m. a D.J. will play music and host dance contests.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Handicapped accessible parking will be available at Lawson Creek Park. Other parking inside the park will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Overflow parking will be available at Temple Baptist Church (1500 Kingdom Way) and YMCA (100 YMCA Lane). The City will also offer shuttle service from Stanley White Recreation Center (901 Chapman Street). The shuttle will run approximately every 20 minutes from 4-8 p.m. and resume once the fireworks show is over.

River Bend Fourth of July Celebration

River Bend has a day of activities scheduled on the Town Commons on Shoreline Drive July 4.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m,. and ceremonies open the festivities at 11 a.m. with the National Anthem and introduction of dignitaries.

The food line opens at 11:30 a.m. and a cake walk is at noon. The $3 meals include hot dogs and fixings.

The celebration continues into the afternoon with children games, a moonwalk, bounce house, kayaks, antique vehicles, horses, motorcycles, live music by the Bears oldies band and volleyball games.

Morehead City Fourth of July Celebration

The Main Event Band will perform from 7pm-10pm with a free concert in Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street. The Main Event Band will perform R&B, Soul, Beach, Country, and Funk and their performances also include music styles from the 80’s and 90’s as well as modern songs. This concert is hosted by the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department.

At 9 p.m., the music fades and the sky explodes with the Morehead City Fireworks display. The fireworks display is sponsored by the Town of Morehead City and hosted by Downtown Morehead City, Inc.

Base*FEST

Base*FEST, an on-base music festival, will launch at Camp Lejeune on July 4 with future festivals planned.

The festival lineup features headliner Lifehouse, along with Brett Young, Chord Overstreet, Muddy Magnolias, Temecula Road and DJ SpinDoc.

Base*FEST at Camp Lejeune will offer free admission for all attendees, with a purchase option for VIP experiences.

For more information on Base*FEST, to register for updates on this festival and upcoming announcements, click here.

Jacksonville

The 34th Annual Freedom Festival will begin at 2 p.m. on July 4 at Onslow Pines Park.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day as well as food vendors, crafts, children’s activities, amusement rides and MORE!

The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.

There is no alcohol, no pets, no personal fireworks, no firearms allowed at this event.

Havelock Freedom Festival

The Havelock Freedom Festival is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. July 4 at Havelock City Park, with fireworks wrapping up the festivities. The festival includes a variety of games and entertainment such as a Hula Hoop contest, pizza eating contest, pie eating contest, three-legged race and egg toss.

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will headline the entertainment, along with Megan McVickers and Amber Lewis.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.