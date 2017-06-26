Family Dollar in New Bern held up at knife point

WNCT Staff Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are looking for a man they said robbed a Family Dollar Saturday evening.

One suspect entered the store on the 1400 block of Neuse, brandished a knife and demanded money.

The suspect ran away on foot.

Police said the suspect was described as a black male about 5-feet, 8 inches, wearing black clothing, a black do-rag and black and white cloth over his face.

The New Bern Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact New Bern police at 252-633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

