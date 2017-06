BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bethel Police Department has arrested four people in connection with theft of a large mower and trailer on June 13.

Investigators say William Allen, Anthony Sneed, and Johnny Zachary were arrested June 23 and charged with felony larceny. Ruthanne Askew was charged with resisting police.

The stolen items have an estimated value of $7,000. Allen and Sneed are being held on $10,000 bonds.