MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCT) – Sunday’s matchup between the Down East Wood Ducks and Myrtle Beach Pelicans was postponed due to bad weather in the Myrtle Beach area. The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on July 20th.

The Woodies will return home for the first time since the All-Star break when they open up a four game set with the Winston-Salem Dash. On Monday night, Down East will be looking for a third straight victory. First pitch from historic Graniger Stadium at 7 p.m.