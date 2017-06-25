Padres introduce Gore to media

SAN DIEGO, CA (WNCT) – The San Diego Padres introduced the third overall selection, MacKenzie Gore, to local media on Saturday evening after the two parties agreed to a $6.7 million contract.

Gore is now heading to Arizona to join one of the Padres two Rookie League teams. At the press conference Gore said it’s been a bit of a whirlwind since draft day, but he is excited to start his professional career and try to bring the Padres to an elite status.

“You know, it was a lot of fun on draft day and hearing my name called and now I’ve just been waiting to do this for a week and a half, two weeks,” said Gore. “This day has been awesome, really exciting for me and my family. I’m just ready to get going and do whatever I can to get up here and help the team win a World Series, that’s really what’s going through my head.”

Gore was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year after dominate senior season. During his high school career the left-handed pitcher compiled a 23-1 overall record with a career 0.13 ERA while striking out 332 batters in under 158 innings of work.

Gore was originally committed to play at East Carolina next season, but once he signed the professional contract he became ineligible to play at the NCAA level.