Local and state leader hold bipartisan public forum Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three state lawmakers representing eastern North Carolina were in Greenville Sunday for a public forum.

On the agenda, the state of the district, the state budget and more.

Representatives Jean Farmer-Butterfield, Greg Murphy and Senator Don Davis opened the floor for conversation with the public.

Anytime state and local leaders give an opportunity to hear the concerns of the people they represent, the people take full advantage.

More than 40 people gathered at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

Questions and conversations focused on healthcare, opioid usage, poverty and education.

Many people asked specific questions surrounding the state budget and what they can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Many said they are grateful for the opportunity to address their concerns directly with their elected leaders.

“We put people in positions. You don’t just put them there. We need to ask questions to find out what is going on. Because there is a lot of information that still I don’t believe is getting out to the citizens,” said Bethel’s Mayor Gloristine Brown.

Both representatives and Senator Davis also explained in detail the bills they have worked on and where they stand going forward.