Last day of Sunflower festival sees low numbers after heavy rains

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of families headed to the last day of the 2nd annual sunflower festival in Chocowinity.

Sunday’s events included a 4-h competition with rabbits for the kids and live music.

Event organizer Jane Boahn said she wanted to bring the festival back to her community with a little bit of flare with the addition of the music.

However not everything went as planned.

Much of the musical equipment got damaged in Saturday night’s rain.

And many vendors had to leave because of damage.

“This hurt us tremendously, which we anticipated, but also in the fact that the sunflowers have not bloomed yet. We hoped for them, but we are farmers and we farm in faith,” said Boahn.

She said if anything this was a learning experience. She still plans to hold another festival next year.