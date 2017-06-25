First Alert Forecast: A few storms linger on Sunday

SUMMARY: A cold front stalls along the coast today, keeping showers and storms in the forecast. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few storms, especially early. Lows will be in the 60’s & 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the slight chance for a storm at the coast. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: One last disturbance brings another round of storms to the East late Tuesday. High pressure builds in starting Wednesday with cooler and much drier air.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast