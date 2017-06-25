First Alert Forecast: A few storms linger on Sunday

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cold front stalls along the coast today, keeping showers and storms in the forecast. Details:

TODAY:  Clouds and some sun with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a few storms, especially early. Lows will be in the 60’s & 70’s.

MONDAY:  Clouds and sun with the slight chance for a storm at the coast. Highs will be in the 80’s.

A LOOK AHEAD:  One last disturbance brings another round of storms to the East late Tuesday. High pressure builds in starting Wednesday with cooler and much drier air.

TROPICS:  No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.   Click here for your tropical update.

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
81° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
72° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
