Bipartisan forum being held in Pitt County Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A forum featuring both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers will be held Sunday afternoon in Greenville.

The forum will feature Republican Representative Dr. Greg Murphy, and Democrat Representative Jean Farmer-Butterfield and Senator Don Davis.

The public forum will consist of discussions regarding the state of the district, state budget and the role of the NC Legislature.

It is free and open to the public. It will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Pitt Greenville Airport in the terminal common room.