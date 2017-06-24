Local fitness gym host fundraiser for Humane Society

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville community members came together Saturday to raise money and awareness for a good cause.

The ‘Fit for Life 24’ gym partnered with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for ‘kickball for a cause’.

Dozens of people came out to and played on water slides and enjoyed outdoor activities to support and donate to the humane society of eastern North Carolina.

Event organizers say thanks to great weather and awesome participation…it was a successful event.

“it is good for us to give back because I think that gives us a chance to help others around the world, it gives us a chance to help animals around the world and it gives us a chance to be good humans,” said Adam Tyndell.

The event raised more than $600 for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s