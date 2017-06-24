Local fitness gym host fundraiser for Humane Society

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville community members came together Saturday to raise money and awareness for a good cause.

The ‘Fit for Life 24’ gym partnered with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for ‘kickball for a cause’.

Dozens of people came out to and played on water slides and enjoyed outdoor activities to support and donate to the humane society of eastern North Carolina.

Event organizers say thanks to great weather and awesome participation…it was a successful event.

“it is good for us to give back because I think that gives us a chance to help others around the world, it gives us a chance to help animals around the world and it gives us a chance to be good humans,” said Adam Tyndell.

The event raised more than $600 for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.