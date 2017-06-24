Four people recovering after early morning shooting at Pitt County night club

PITT COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s department is investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Just after 3:45 in morning, deputies responded to the Night Train Bar and Lounge on Highway 11 in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival they found four victims with gun shot wounds. All victims were transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

This is an on-going investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville crime stoppers at 252-758-7777.