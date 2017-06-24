Police search for suspects in former ECU football player’s murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A former East Carolina University football player is dead after a Friday night shooting in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Police Department says the shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

24 year-old Anthony Domonique Lennon was found by authorities lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lennon played for ECU from 2011 to 2015 and was a Suffolk, Virginia native.

Lennon started in regular season games and made nearly 100 tackles in his junior and senior seasons. He scored excellent on Coach Jeff Connor’s Spring Testing Scale.

Connors tells WNCT he met with Domonique once a week before his senior season to help him balance his goals and role as a father.

“I have no words to express the sadness I feel about this situation,” said Connors. “We see these guys every day for several years. Your greatest hope as a coach is to see them find success in their lives. It runs way deeper than winning a football game.”

The East Carolina Department of Athletics issued the following statement:

“East Carolina University, the athletics department and Pirate football program are saddened by the tragic passing of Domonique Lennon. He made a positive impact on many people during his time as a student-athlete at ECU and earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches. We extend our condolences to Domonique’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.”

His former teammates, including Chris Hairston, Rocco Scarfone, Jr. and Justin Hardy, are mourning his death.

Police say no one is in custody and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Lennon’s teammates from the 2009 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy varsity football team created a GoFundMe page. Organizers say the money will go towards a college fund for his son as well as any other costs or needs the Lennon family has during this time.

CBS North Carolina contributed to this report.