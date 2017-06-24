First Alert Weather Day: Heavy showers and strong thunderstorms possible

SUMMARY: A slow-moving cold front will arrive in eastern North Carolina Saturday afternoon and provide heavy showers and a few strong thunderstorms. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to around 80, it is muggy and quite breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy, with heavy showers and strong thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 and when combined with the high humidity, could create a heat index of around 100 degrees. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms later in the evening through the overnight.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. It will be warm, breezy and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature variably to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and storms for early morning, then a chance for pop up rain and storms for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS: “Cindy” has fallen apart, and the leftover moisture has become absorbed by an advancing cold front in the United States. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 80 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 30% 88 ° F precip: 50% 89 ° F precip: 50% 88 ° F precip: 40% 88 ° F precip: 30% 87 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 40% 78 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 50% 76 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 0% 81 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast