First Alert Weather Day: Heavy showers and strong thunderstorms possible

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A slow-moving cold front will arrive in eastern North Carolina Saturday afternoon and provide heavy showers and a few strong thunderstorms. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a passing shower. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to around 80, it is muggy and quite breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy, with heavy showers and strong thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 and when combined with the high humidity, could create a heat index of around 100 degrees. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms later in the evening through the overnight.

TONIGHT:  Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. It will be warm, breezy and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature variably to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and storms for early morning, then a chance for pop up rain and storms for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS:  “Cindy” has fallen apart, and the leftover moisture has become absorbed by an advancing cold front in the United States.   Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
80° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
84° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
50%
7pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
60%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
60%
2am
Sun
74° F
precip:
60%
3am
Sun
74° F
precip:
60%
4am
Sun
73° F
precip:
40%
5am
Sun
73° F
precip:
40%
6am
Sun
73° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
77° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
79° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
70° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
68° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.