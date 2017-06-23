Water treatment plant seeing job vacancies

By Published:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Water treatment plants in the East are facing major shortages in staffing.

The glamour of post high school jobs have been on the decline for many years with more and more high school graduates going to college.

Many experts in the water treatment industry believe there are many factors behind it.

One being that labor jobs don’t appeal to the millennial generation and because there is a lack of knowledge in the industry.

The managers of some of the branches said it’s important to fill these positions because their industry provides something you use every day.

“I don’t think young people are aware of this industry mainly because it’s out of sight out of mind,” said Steve Pagley, branch manager for Consolidated Pipe and Supply. “You don’t see anything major in this industry unless you see a sewer overflow or a water main break.”

Officials said their ultimate goal in 5 years is to fill these positions through educating the youth, so they can continue to provide you with clean water.

