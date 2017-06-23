Sunflower Festival in full swing despite Mother Nature stalling

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Although the sunflowers have not bloomed yet, the 2nd Annual Sunflower Festival is in full swing in Beaufort County. The event at Raised in a Barn Farm works to showcase the farm and the Eastern North Carolina community.

Music acts, vendors, and fundraisers are all on tap this weekend with sales of different items benefiting area nonprofits.

“We always team up with someone to give some of what we do back to them so our community is always benefiting from the different things we do,” says Madie Boahn with Raised in a Barn Farm.

When the sunflowers bloom, likely sometime next week, the proceeds will go to Riley’s Army. Beer gardens on site are working to benefit Fight ALS. To learn more about the festival, click here.

