Search underway for missing boater in Neuse River near Oriental

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) – The search is on for a man after his boat sank in the Neuse River near Oriental.

It happened early Friday morning in the vicinity of Sandy Point just before 5 a.m.

The Coast Guard said that a North Carolina Wildlife crew rescued the man’s son from the water. He told them his father was missing after their boat sank in the Neuse River southeast of Oriental, just west of the South River entrance. The son taken by EMS to Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast once they got the call and an already airborne MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City was diverted to search along with a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew which launched from Station Hobucken.

The Coast Guard is still on scene searching with North Carolina Wildlife, along with various local police and marine patrol boats.

Both the missing man and his recovered son were wearing a lifejacket when the boat sank.

“We’re working with our state and local partner agencies to do everything we can to locate this man,” said Lt. Tiffany Zehnle, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command duty officer for the case.