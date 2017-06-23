Repairs to close Old Manns Harbor Bridge for 4 days

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (AP) — The Old Manns Harbor Bridge is being closed for four days so workers can make repairs.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the bridge, formally known as the William B. Umstead Bridge, will be closed beginning Monday and continuing through next Thursday. Workers will be repairing a number of metal joints on the deck of the 60-year-old bridge.

A statement from NCDOT says while the bridge remains safe for vehicle traffic, the repairs need to be made as soon as possible to keep it safe.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday until no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29.