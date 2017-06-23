Physicians East blanks East Carolina Auto, 12-0 to win Greenville City Championship

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – This time Matthew Matthijs used his arm instead of his bat.

Matthijs threw a 2-hit shutout as Physicians East blanked East Carolina Auto, 12-0 to win the Greenville Little League championship. Matthijs hit two home runs in each of the the first two games of the series, but was intentionally walked his first two times at the plate in the championship game.

Cash Daniels-Moye collected three of PE’s 11 hits in the game.

After falling in game one, PE outscored EC Auto 27-1 in winning games two and three.

