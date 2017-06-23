NY man charged with making bomb threats in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A New York man who police say is a suspect in more than 50 cases is being extradited to Kinston after being charged with six felony counts of making bomb threats.

Timothy McDonough, 37, was arrested by members of the Plattsburgh Police Department and U.S. Marshal Service Thursday.

Kinston police said McDonough is suspected of identity theft, harassing telephone calls and making numerous bomb threats toward citizens, businesses and government institutions between the years of 2015 and 2017.

Agencies tasked with investigating these crimes include the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Kinston Police Department.

