New home provided to Hurricane Matthew survivor

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a day 83-year-old James Horne thought he would never see.

More than eight months after Hurricane Matthew destroyed his home, the Samaritan’s Purse handed over the keys to a new home on the same property he’s lived at for more than 40 years.

It took hundreds of volunteers throughout the organization to pull the day off, with people traveling from all across the country to lend a hand.

The organization is currently working on five other homes on the street with stories similar to Horne’s.

Those who have been working on the new home say it makes the work more worth it when building for someone as deserving as Horne.

“He worked just as hard as anyone else it was here that day,” said Brent Graybeal, Samaritan’s Purse. “He’s 83, but his age does not deter him from hard work. He’s been an absolute blessing to those who work along beside of him and he’s truly been appreciative each day that he’s been here.”