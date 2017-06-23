Landmark Jacksonville building to be new home for Children’s Museum

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A signing Friday morning marked the transfer of the landmark Boomtown Building to Zing
Zumm® Children’s Museum of Jacksonville. will provide the new home for the effort.

The museum is purchasing the building at 625 New Bridge Street its new home. to the

The City of Jacksonville said it had partnered with the museum for the temporary use of the former Fire Station #2 on Barn Street, but the Boomtown building offered fewer challenges use as a Children’s Museum.

WNCT’s Elizabeth Tew will have more from the signing Friday beginning at 5 on 9 On Your Side.

