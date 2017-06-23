Jacksonville community members hold cancer fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Folks in Jacksonville joined together today to help one of their own.

Charlie Agrue was diagnosed with neck and face cancer in 2012.

Agrue is a small business owner and his wife is the assistant principal at Richlands Primary.

Agrue’s medical bills coupled with bills from a car accident have left the couple in need of help.

Residents across the county held a BBQ fundraiser in Jacksonville Friday.

“I think this is a turn here,” said Agrue. “It’s going to be my turn to return the favor for other people again. I’m not used to being on this side of the fence.”

Agrue will require multiple surgeries to replace the jaw he lost from treatment.

