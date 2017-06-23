Greenville police seek witnesses in murder from 10 years ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday marks the 10-year anniversary for the still unsolved murder of 23-year-old Terry “Hammer” Carmon in Greenville.

Carmon was involved in a dispute on June 23, 2007, around 2:30 a.m. with several other people at the intersection of W. Third Street and Hudson Street.

Carmon was shot two times in the chest and side.

After being shot, he ran from the intersection to a house on Cadillac Street where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Greenville police say there are leads and suspects in the case; however, no arrests have been made up to this point.

Detectives believe there are several witnesses who have not come forward to cooperate and say they need those witnesses to speak out and help bring closure to this investigation.

Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or contact Officer Richie Williams at the Greenville Police Department, 252-916-1261