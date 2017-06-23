Greenville Museum of Art hosts Annual Shrimp Shindig

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Great music, beautiful art, and a whole lot of shrimp, that’s what dozens enjoyed last night in Greenville at the Museum of Art’s Annual Shrimp Shindig.

WNCT’s very own meteorologist Megan Lindsey was the host.

There was plenty to go around when it came to shrimp, potatoes, sausage, corn, and cobbler. Folks also enjoyed live bluegrass music and an auction.

The event aims to raise money for the Museum of Art and its programs. That’s something the museum’s president says is close to his heart.

“People want stuff to do on the weekends,” said Brian Farkus, museum president. “You know it’s, it’s about having great places for jobs and employment. But at the same time, people want to raise families here, they want strong schools, they want art, they want stuff to do. So, this is my hometown and I want to fight for it. And I want to make sure it has exactly what it needs to go to the next level.”

WNCT was a proud sponsor of this year’s shrimp shindig.