WHITEVILLE (WNCT) – Ace lefthander MacKenzie Gore has agreed to terms with the San Diego Padres on a minor league contract, thus he will not be playing collegiate baseball at East Carolina.

San Diego has called a Saturday news conference to make the announcement.

The 18-year old from Whiteville was 11-0 with a .19 ERA this year with 158 strike outs and 5 walks in 74.1 innings.