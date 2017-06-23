Fundraiser for Duplin County Animal Services kicks off tomorrow

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–The Duplin County Animal Shelter is in desperate need of an updated facility and you can help this weekend.

Tomorrow starting at 5:30 PM will be the first ever “Paws for the Cause” fundraiser at the Duplin County Events Center. Funds raised at the event will go toward a new building for Duplin County Animal Services.

Tickets cost $25 and include a BBQ meal and chance to win jewelry, guns, cash, and other door prizes.

There’s still time to get your ticket.

Head over to the animal shelter or visit the Warsaw or Wallace Animal Hospitals.

You can find out more information about the event here.