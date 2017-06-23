First Alert Forecast: Unsettled start to the weekend

SUMMARY: Tropical Depression Cindy continues to weaken inland over Louisiana. Leftover moisture from the system will merge with a cold front and push eastward this weekend. A few heavy showers or strong thunderstorms will be possible in the Carolinas. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect late Friday and Saturday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures are warm and quite humid with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms and highs on either side of 90. It will be breezy with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph. If you’re headed to the beaches, be careful as the rip current risk is still moderate to high.

TONIGHT: Cloudy overnight with breezy southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph. With clouds and southerly winds combined, it will make for a very warm and very humid night.

THIS WEEKEND:  Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of storms and highs in the 90’s (cooler at the coast). Some heavy tropical downpours are possible as well as isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

TROPICS:  “Cindy” made landfall Thursday morning in Louisiana and continues to fall apart over land.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
77° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
78° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
82° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sat
84° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
90° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Sat
91° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Sat
89° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sat
88° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
87° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
60%
9pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
70%
10pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
70%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
80%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
70%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
80%
3am
Sun
74° F
precip:
80%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
80%
5am
Sun
73° F
precip:
40%
