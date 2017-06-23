First Alert Forecast: Unsettled start to the weekend

SUMMARY: Tropical Depression Cindy continues to weaken inland over Louisiana. Leftover moisture from the system will merge with a cold front and push eastward this weekend. A few heavy showers or strong thunderstorms will be possible in the Carolinas. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect late Friday and Saturday. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures are warm and quite humid with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms and highs on either side of 90. It will be breezy with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph. If you’re headed to the beaches, be careful as the rip current risk is still moderate to high.

TONIGHT: Cloudy overnight with breezy southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 mph. With clouds and southerly winds combined, it will make for a very warm and very humid night.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of storms and highs in the 90’s (cooler at the coast). Some heavy tropical downpours are possible as well as isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

TROPICS: “Cindy” made landfall Thursday morning in Louisiana and continues to fall apart over land. Click here for your tropical update.

