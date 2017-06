GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Greensboro’s Dawson Daniels and Clinton’s Amy Wooten were the overall winners at the 17th annual Coastal Plains Junior Amateur held at Bradford Creek.

Easton Lee of Four Oaks won the 14-15 boys division. Greenville’s Hayes Mahoney shot 75 on both days and won the 12-13 division.

