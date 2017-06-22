Yellow flags now flying along Emerald Isle beaches

Caution still advised

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials have removed the red flags in place along Emerald Isle beach since Sunday.

The town said Thursday morning that beach conditions have improved and the ocean is now open for public use.

Yellow flags are now flying, which is the town’s normal beach status. Yellow flags are indicative of moderate hazards and the public should continue to use caution when entering the ocean.

Lifeguards are stationed at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access, the Western Ocean Regional Access, and on 4 all-terrain vehicles patrolling the Town’s 12 miles of ocean beach. They’re on duty from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily and may be on duty earlier or later in the day as conditions warrant.

Due to recent and current threats, Emerald Isle has added an additional roving lifeguard to improve patrol coverage and response time.

