Toddler drowns at Beaufort home

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Police Department says a 16-month-old little boy is dead after an apparent drowning. The call came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday about an incident on Rutledge Avenue. When emergency crews arrived, they found the toddler was not breathing.

The child was taken to Carteret Health where he later died. The Department of Social Services was called in but investigators say this is standard procedure with incidents involving children. Details about how or where the child drowned are still unclear. Stay with WNCT for more details as they become available.

