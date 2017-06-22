Police investigating Greenville morning motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a morning motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 10 on Greenville Boulevard, right in front of the Greenville Hilton.

9 On Your Side’s photographer on the scene said one person was injured.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident or the extent of injuries.

