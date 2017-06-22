NY police: Man from Pink Hill sent child porn to undercover cop

WTEN/WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –- New York police arrested a man on child pornography charges Thursday who recently moved to Albany from Pink Hill.

The Colonie Police Department said an undercover investigator from the department received 43 files containing child pornography in May.

After executing a search warrant on 25-year-old Brennan McNeil’s home, he was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

McNeil recently moved from Pink Hill and police say he may have had illegal contact with and filmed victims in the town.

Computers and computer storage devices were taken during the search warrant and will be forensically analyzed.

McNeil was arraigned on Wednesday and was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s