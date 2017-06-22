NY police: Man from Pink Hill sent child porn to undercover cop

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –- New York police arrested a man on child pornography charges Thursday who recently moved to Albany from Pink Hill.

The Colonie Police Department said an undercover investigator from the department received 43 files containing child pornography in May.

After executing a search warrant on 25-year-old Brennan McNeil’s home, he was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

McNeil recently moved from Pink Hill and police say he may have had illegal contact with and filmed victims in the town.

Computers and computer storage devices were taken during the search warrant and will be forensically analyzed.

McNeil was arraigned on Wednesday and was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI.