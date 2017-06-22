N.C. budget could offer debit cards for disabled students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the budget passed today, a North Carolina provision could offer parents of disabled student’s debit cards for their tuition.

Parents would be issued a savings account and a debit card with a balance of $9,000 annually.

Families must meet the requirements and qualifications first before being issued a savings account and a debit card.

The family would be issued a savings account and a debit card with a balance of $9,000 annually.

Currently, the state offers $8,000 grant and a $4,000 voucher.

Lenoir County Schools public information officer Patrick Holmes says it’s too early to tell if the provision will be effective and may have a higher risk for fraud.

“It’s hard to say how they’re going to be affected because we don’t know for one, how many parents are going to take advantage of the process,” said Holmes.

Many families are aware of the grants and vouchers, while others aren’t aware of the provision.

Holmes also mentioned how the provision could be a problem for the state down the road.

“The other thing is it really opens the door for as we’ve seen in a few other states that….have this provision for fraud,” said Holmes.

Arizona became the first state to implement the provision for families but Arizona state officials found $102,600 were misspent over six months.

With the provision, families could receive at least $21,000 to use toward the education for their student.