N.C. beaches downgrade to yellow flags

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — In a sign of safer conditions at Atlantic Beach Thursday, lifeguards sat next to yellow instead of red flags.

The ocean is now safe for swimming, although people should remain cautious.

“Personally, I do feel a lot better,” said Summer Stilley, a beachgoer. “Yellow is good, at least you have waves and you can have some fun. But red is just — I wouldn’t want to be here during it.”

Atlantic Beach lifeguards emphasize the importance of paying attention to the flags and encourage beachgoers to check the town website and Instagram, for beach updates.

In Emerald Isle, the conditions were also downgraded to yellow flags.