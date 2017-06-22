N.C. beaches downgrade to yellow flags

By Published: Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — In a sign of safer conditions at Atlantic Beach Thursday, lifeguards sat next to yellow instead of red flags.

The ocean is now safe for swimming, although people should remain cautious.

“Personally, I do feel a lot better,” said Summer Stilley, a beachgoer. “Yellow is good, at least you have waves and you can have some fun. But red is just — I wouldn’t want to be here during it.”

Atlantic Beach lifeguards emphasize the importance of paying attention to the flags and encourage beachgoers to check the town website and Instagram, for beach updates.

In Emerald Isle, the conditions were also downgraded to yellow flags.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s