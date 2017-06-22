Matthijs, Physicians East rolls to game two win in Greenville City Championship Series

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Matthew Matthijs hit two more home runs and Cash Daniels-Moye pitched a complete game three-hitter as Physicians East crushed East Carolina Auto, 15-1 Thursday night.

PE’s win forces a third and deciding game on Friday night for the Greenville Little League championship.

Matthijs hit two home runs in game one and followed with another pair. Add in Daniels-Moye’s bases clearing double, and PE had all the offense they would need.

The deciding game three of the series is set for Friday night at 7pm.