Matthijs, Physicians East rolls to game two win in Greenville City Championship Series

By Published:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Matthew Matthijs hit two more home runs and Cash Daniels-Moye pitched a complete game three-hitter as Physicians East crushed East Carolina Auto, 15-1 Thursday night.

PE’s win forces a third and deciding game on Friday night for the Greenville Little League championship.

Matthijs hit two home runs in game one and followed with another pair. Add in Daniels-Moye’s bases clearing double, and PE had all the offense they would need.

The deciding game three of the series is set for Friday night at 7pm.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s